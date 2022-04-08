Cuisinart kitchenware sale from $9: Waffle makers, toasters, utensils, more up to 50% off

As part of its Cuisinart kitchen favorites sale, Woot is now offering the Cuisinart WAF-F30 Round Flip Belgian Waffle Maker for $33.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $60 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $54, this is nearly 45% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. There are certainly more affordable solutions out there, but the Cuisinart WAF-F30 delivers a robust partially metal construction with full rotation flip action for evenly cooked Belgian-style waffles. The shade control knob adjusts through five different settings for the desired cook alongside providing up to 1000W of power to cook up to 1-inch thick waffles. Head below for more deals and details.

The deals start from just $9 Prime shipped in the Woot Cuisinart kitchen favorites sale. Everything from toasters and hand mixers to bakeware, utensils, can openers, coffee makers, and more are on tap here, so load up while we are tracking up to 50% in savings.

We also just spotted new 2022 lows on Calphalon cookware sets if you need a refresh, but be sure to check out all of the ongoing Ninja deals as well. Starting from $99, we have a host of the brand’s popular multi-cookers, smart grills, and are fryers seeing notable price drops right now.

Swing by our home goods guide for the rest of this week’s best kitchen, household essential, and light deals.

Cuisinart WAF-F30 Flip Belgian Waffle Maker features:

Fast, flavorful and fluffy—every Belgian waffle baked in Cuisinart’s Flip Belgian Waffle Maker is cooked to perfection in minutes. Designed with a rotary feature that flips 180° to evenly cook waffles inside and out, this kitchen essential bakes according to preference with a turn of the dial, from light to dark. Nonstick plates easily release a flawlessly formed Belgian waffle with deep pockets perfect for filling with fruit, meat, jams, whipped cream, and other toppings.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!