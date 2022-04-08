Regularly up to $190 Ninja Foodi Smart Grill Air Fryer for $99 (Amazon renewed), more from $30

Beach Camera (96% positive feedback in the last 90 days) via Amazon is now offering the Ninja LG450CO Foodi Smart Grill for $99 shipped. Regularly $190 at Costco where it is currently $150 in new condition, this is the lowest price we can find for any smart Ninja indoor grill with air frying. In fact, it is very rare to see these get down below $110 in refurbished condition, if that, and this one ships with the 90-day Amazon renewed guarantee with “no visible cosmetic imperfections when held at an arm’s length.” The Amazon renewed listing featured here is usually closer to $130 or more and is matching the lowest we have tracked. This smart grill “sears, sizzles, and air fry crisps” with four smart protein settings, nine customizable doneness levels, and includes the built-in Foodi Smart Thermometer you won’t get for anywhere near this price on the newer models. Head below for additional details.

But if a basic indoor cooktop with grilling and griddle action will work for you, save a ton with this Mueller Ultra GrillPower. Now going for just $29.99 shipped on Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon, it’s clearly not as smart and won’t deliver the air fry feature, but it is a simple way to whip up breakfasts and more at a fraction of the price. This is at least 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked as well.

More ongoing Ninja cooker deals:

Ninja LG450CO Foodi Smart Grill features:

Ninja Foodi Smart Grill with Smart Cook System. The Smart grill that sears, sizzles, and air fry crisps. Indoor electric Grill and Air Fryer

Perfectly cook food on the inside to your desired doneness and char-grill every side with 500F Cyclonic Grilling Technology and the Smart Cook System. 500F cyclonic air and the 500F grill grate combine to give you delicious char-grilled marks and flavors

Smart Cook System—4 smart protein settings, 9 customizable doneness levels, and the Foodi Smart Thermometer enable you to achieve the perfect doneness from rare to well done at the touch of a button. No more guesswork and no more under or over cooking.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!