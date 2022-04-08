Enjoy your plants year-round with Ogrow walk-in greenhouses starting at $55 (Save 63%)

Woot is offering big discounts on Ogrow Greenhouses starting at $55. They range in size, storage space, and build. You can grab the Deluxe Walk-In 2-Tier 8 Shelf Greenhouse with Anchors for $54.99 Prime shipped. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. This same greenhouse is going for $140 direct from Ogrow, making this a 63% discount. The heavy-duty powder-coated steel shelving will hold your plants inside the greenhouse while you work on them. You’ll be able to enjoy your plants and flowers year-round inside the house with windows that can be opened to decrease humidity. The covering is designed to last being made from reinforced PE. Be sure to keep reading for other Ogrow greenhouse deals.

More Ogrow greenhouses:

After you finish checking out these deals on Ogrow greenhouses, be sure to stop by our home goods hub for the latest deals on kitchen applicances, furniture, and more. While you’re tending to your plants, you may want to take care of the yard too. Save on Greenworks yard tools up to 54% off. Inlcuded in this deal are lawn mowers, Pressure Washers, and more. They are all electric too! Stop by our Green Deals hub for more like this Greenworks sale. A great way to start your greenhouse adventure is the Bonsai Tree Starter Kit by Planter’s Choice for $20. The kit includes everything you need to grow up to four Bonsai Trees.

Ogrow Greenhouse features:

If you are a garden hobbyist who would like to enjoy flowers and vegetables year round, the Ogrow 77″ H x 56″ W x 29″ D Single Mini Walk-In Greenhouse is perfect for you. Our greenhouses are affordable, lightweight and easy to assemble. No hardware needed for assembly! Designed with special heavy duty high quality plastic connectors for easy 123 assembly. Perfect for your garden, lawn, and backyard and even for patios, decks, and balconies right in front of your home! Sturdy dark green powder-coated frame for rust protection offers plenty of support for pots and trays. Its heavy duty clear plastic cover with full length roll up gives you easy access to the Insides where there are sturdy shelves for pots and seed trays. Ogrow Mini Walk-In Greenhouse connects with Hook and Loop connection vs. ties that other greenhouses offers thus giving you longer lasting durability.

