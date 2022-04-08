Optoma’s CinemaX P2 ultra-short throw 4K HDR10 projector hits new low at $1,000 off

Amazon is offering the Optoma CinemaX P2 Ultra-short Throw 4K Laser for $2,299 shipped. This $1,000 discount from its normal going rate of $3,299 marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and beats our previous mention of $2,499 from back in January. If you’re ready to take your home theater to the next level, this projector is perfect for that. It packs a true 4K UHD resolution alongside HDR10 support for an incredible overall experience. On top of that, Optoma is using a 6-segment that can deliver “richer colors and enhanced brightness” as well as “accurate cinematic color” to your space. This projector is also of an ultra-short throw design that brings a 120-inch image while only being a few inches away from the wall. You’ll find that it also features native support for Alexa and Assistant, which we go into more detail on in our announcement coverage. Head below for additional information.

Whether you’re looking for a more budget-friendly projector or just one to take on camping trips this spring, then Anker’s Nebula Mars II Pro is a fantastic option. Coming in at $500 on Amazon, it’s $2,799 less than today’s lead deal. Delivering a 720p resolution and 500-lumen brightness, the Mars II Pro also features a built-in battery that can last for up to three hours per charge, which is enough to get through most movies without having to plug in.

Give your space a visual refresh with Govee’s 50-foot LED strip that’s on sale for just $16 right now. Delivering 30% in savings, the strip can be controlled by your smartphone over Bluetooth, which means you can change the brightness or color from the couch with ease.

Optoma CinemaX P2 4K HDR10 Projector features:

4K UHD + HDR10: Enjoy a high-quality, cinematic home theater experience with 4K Ultra HD, HDR10 technology and an incredible 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio

Experience richer colors and enhanced brightness with the six-segment color wheel; The RGBRGB color wheel brings accurate cinematic color to your home, reproducing movies, TV and games as the director envisioned

Laser technology delivers outstanding brightness up to 30,000 hours of light source life that maintains stunning image quality throughout its lifespan; 3,000 lumens of brightness enable lights-on viewing in a variety of rooms, any time of day

