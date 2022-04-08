Pad & Quill new TechFolio leather and wool gear organizer hits new low at $69.50 (42% off)

Alongside the ongoing Pad & Quill Moving Sale, the brand is now offering its full-size Classic TechFolio Leather Cord Organizer for $69.70 shipped. Regularly $120 and currently marked down to just under $77.50, using code PQ10 at checkout will yield the new low above. This one launched back in December as the brand’s latest-generation premium tech gear organizer and is now at the lowest price we have tracked. Alongside the 25-year leather warranty, this handmade organizer delivers an American full-grain treatment with marine-grade stitching, a dedicated Apple Pencil slot, and a woolen soft felt interior. Get more details in our launch coverage and head below for more.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a leather cable organizer quite like the elegant Pad & Quill model above. If you’re in the market for a premium solution that stands out in the best way possible, we have always recommended its handmade craftsmanship. Otherwise scoop up a pack of VELCRO Brand ONE-WRAP Cable Ties for $12 or check out our hands-on review of Bellroy’s antimicrobial Tech Kit gear organizer.

And for all of your charging and accessory needs, some of Anker’s latest offerings are now seeing rare price drops to head into the weekend. Starting from $12, you’ll find iPhone and Android essentials marked down alongside cables, charging stations, and more right here.

Pad & Quill Classic TechFolio Leather Cord Organizer features:

You no longer need to wonder where that one cord is located with this carefully designed cord organizer. The same goes for the eternally lost Apple Pencil or stylus. Just slip it right into its secure pocket and worry no more. The large zipper compartment fits either a laptop charging brick, cord, or hard drive. On top of that pocket, we have two more pockets for last-minute small cables. We’ve even included a magnetic leather closure to make everything feel tucked in, friendly, and safe.

