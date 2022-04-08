Load up on high-protein Quest snacks to bulk up for the summer from $13 (Up to 40% off)

Amazon is now offering up to 31% off a range of Quest protein snacks. One standout is the 12-pack of Quest Nutrition High Protein Peanut Butter Cups that drops to $13.85 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to check out with Subscribe & Save and clip the on-page coupon. Remember to cancel the sub after your order ships to avoid monthly deliveries as well. Regularly over $23, this is actually closer to 40% off with the on-page coupon, and the lowest price we can find. It also a few bucks under the previous $16 mention. You’re looking at 12 two-packs of peanut butter cups with 11 grams of protein a pop and just 1 gram of sugar. They are great for indulging your sweet tooth while still getting some kind of health benefit out of it. More Quest deals below.

Browse through the rest of Amazon’s latest Quest sale for more deals on high-protein snacks. The price drops start from under $13 Prime shipped and be sure to watch out for on-page coupons as well as Subscribe & Save discounts while you’re at it. You’ll find protein bars, cookies, candy bites, and more.

If it’s the sweet Easter treats you’re after, there are plenty of them waiting for you in yesterday’s roundup at up to 25% off including Reese’s, Hershey’s, and more from $9.50 in bundle packs. Then go dive into Disney’s official spring toy sale for some adorable Mickey and Minnie bunny plushies, Baby Yoda toys, and more from $15. Everything is organized for you right here in our previous coverage.

More on Quest Protein Peanut Butter Cups:

YOU DESERVE A SWEET TREAT: Quest Peanut Butter Cups are indulgent treats that satisfy your sweet tooth with less than 1g of sugar and 1g of net carbs per serving

UNWRAP COMPLETE PROTEINS: The Quest Peanut Butter Cups are made with complete, dairy-based proteins to provide your body with 9 essential amino acids

FIBER IS YOUR FRIEND: Quest Peanut butter cups have 4g of fiber per serving to provide your body with a satiating boost of fiber

