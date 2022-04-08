Charge your iPhone and MacBook with Spigen’s 120W USB-C/A Charging Hub at $60 (Save 40%)

The official Spigen storefront on Amazon is offering its 120W GaN III USB-C/A Charging Hub for $59.99 shipped. This 40% discount brings the price to the all-time low we’ve tracked and matches our previous mention. Using Gallium Nitride 3rd Gen and 3D PCB technology allow Spigen to make this charging hub small and output less heat. Each USB-C port can output 60W of PD power when both are in use with the USB-A ports capable of 18W of QuickCharge each. A single USB-C port can have full access to the 120W output. Keep reading for more.

Spigen also offers its Dual USB-C 65W Car Charger for $27. This price is down to match the 2022 low price we’ve seen for this car charger. One of the USB-C ports supports Power Delivery 3.0 and can supply up to 45W with the other outputting 20W. You can use it to charge your phones and even your MacBook Air. The design keeps a low profile to avoid interfering with other ports in your car and to stay out of the way.

Be sure to check out our roundup of today’s smartphone accessory deals from $7.50. The headline deal there is the 5-pack of MFi-certified Lightning Cables. Spigen’s AirPods 3 Tough Armor Case can be had for $17. This is a new Amazon low price for the case with XRD foam technology. Amazon is also offering deals on Anker iPhone and Android accessories from $12. We have also rounded up today’s best iOS/macOS app deals here.

Spigen 120W USB-C/A Charging Hub features:

Spigen’s advanced 3D PCB Technology allows ArcDock 39% smaller than a typical 100w charger. Small in size, but delivers 120W output, which is enough to charge 2 MacBook Pro 14-inch. simultaneously.

Charge 4 Devices Simultaneously. Only single outlet is needed to charge 4 different devices at once. Single USB-C port outputs up to 100W and charges MacBook Pro 13-inch to 50% in less than an hour. Single USB-A port provides up to 18W quick charging for mobile phones. Simply refuel anything you have at once with one charger.

Spigen Intelligent Safety Technology lets you charge with ease and relief. Intelligent Safety Technology minimizes the ripple noise, keep the current and voltage stable and control heat dissipation.

