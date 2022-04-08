Uno Casa Cast Iron Tortilla Press with ‘lifetime guarantee’ for $25.50 (Matching Amazon low)

Smart Brand Labs (99% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering the Uno Casa Cast Iron Tortilla Press at $25.45 shipped. Regularly $30 and going for as much as $33 over the last year, this is at least 15% off the going rate and matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. “Guaranteed to serve you for a lifetime,” Uno Casa 8-inch tortilla press is manufactured from solid cast iron and even comes with a 100-pack of parchment paper sheets. This one will you have making delicious home made tortilla all spring and summer long for years to come, but it can also be used for “patacones, mini pie shells, tostones, dumplings, rotis, chapatis, empanadas, arepas and more. More details below.

A more affordable solution comes by way of this Victoria 8-inch Cast Iron Tortilla Press. Arguably just as notable of an option as the model above and an Amazon best-seller, it goes for $19.50 Prime shipped. You won’t get the bonus parchment paper sheets, but it is just as notable an option otherwise and for even less if you ask me.

Speaking of kitchen gear, Vitamix has now launched an early Mother’s Day sale with up to $100 off a range of its pro-grade blenders and attachments from $20. These high-quality solutions come with solid warranties, might last a lifetime, and are now at some of the best prices of the year. Get a closer look right here.

Uno Casa Cast Iron Tortilla Press features:

Manufactured from high-grade cast iron, the Uno Casa 8-inch tortilla press is guaranteed to serve you for a lifetime. With a sleek, leveled surface, corn and flour dough are easy to press evenly into the perfect shape for an Instagramable meal. Just make sure not to press too hard! Need dinner in a hurry? Our tortilla maker is pre-seasoned and ready as soon as you take it out of the box. We’ve even included 100 pieces of parchment paper to start you off.

