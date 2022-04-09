eufyCam’s 2C Pro 4-cam HomeKit wireless security system falls to new low at $340 (Reg. $490+)

Today only, Woot is offering the eufyCam 2C Pro 4-Cam HomeKit Wireless Security System for $339.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, Amazon normally sells this system for $520, though it’s on sale for $490 there right now. Today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked for the 4-cam kit as well. Designed to keep your entire home secure, this kit includes four cameras that can be mounted anywhere around your property. Each one can last up to 180 days on a single charge, which is six months or half a year, meaning you won’t have to pull them down often. With a 2K resolution within the eufy app and 1080p when used with HomeKit, these cameras will allow you to easily see what’s going on around your home. You’ll find intelligent body shape and face pattern detection ensuring that you’re only alerted when a person is detected, not a stray cat or dog. Plus, they’re IP67 weatherproof ensuring the eufyCam 2C Pro is ready to handle anything life throws at it. Learn more in our previous coverage than head below for more.

Leverage a few bucks of your savings to pick up the eufy Security Solo IndoorCam C24 2-Cam Kit that’s available on Amazon for $76. These cameras match today’s lead deal with 2K recording and 1080p capture with HomeKit and allow you to monitor things inside as well. Plus, being from eufy, everything will tie in natively and make it so you’re only using a single app to monitor your home when on vacation.

Don’t forget that we’re seeing other eufy deals at Amazon right now. Spotted earlier this week, you’ll find that these discounts apply to more than just a single camera system, given the new solar-powered SoloCam S40 is available for $170 and the eufyCam 2C Pro 2-cam Kit is on sale at $240.

eufyCam 2C Pro HomeKit Security System features:

When it comes to security, the key is in the detail. See exactly what is happening in and around your home in crisp 2K clarity (1080p while using HomeKit). Avoid frequent trips to charge the battery and enjoy 180-day battery life from just one charge. View recordings or live footage in crisp clarity, even at night, for a clear view of who’s there.

