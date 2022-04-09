Get around town with the LaScoota Deluxe Kick Scooter at its 2022 low of $96, 2-in-1 at $56

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, the official LaScoota storefront on Amazon is offering deals on its scooters at up to 20% off. A few color variations of the Deluxe Kick Scooter are on sale for $94.99 shipped. Normally listed for $120, this 20% discount marks a new 2022 low price for this scooter. Designed with kids and teens in mind, the deck is extra-wide and features non-slip covering. It also features LATTA suspension technology to make riding this scooter a smooth experience. The handlebar can be adjusted between three different height options: 35-,37-, and 39-inches. The scooter also has a push-button folding mechanism that allows for easy storage and carrying, along with the included strap. Keep reading to see what variations of this scooter are on sale and more.

LaScoota scooter deals:

After you check out these deals on kick scooters, take a look at this sale on a Pad & Quill TechFolio Leather Cord Organizer for $70. This is the lowest price we’ve tracked for this new organizer launched in December 2021. For those kids who like astronomy, now is the perfect time to get them a subscription to the Astronomy Magazine for $13. This whole year’s subscription will bring great content from space coverage to your young ones. You can also save on Switch games on the Nintendo eShop from $3. This includes a decent amount of LEGO games and more.

LaScoota Deluxe Kick Scooter features:

Skip walking, biking, or driving and provide yourself or your teen a more fun and enjoyable morning commute with the Lascoota Premium Teen Kick Scooter. Before you get scooting, choose your preferred height from the 3 handlebar adjustments for maximum comfort and a tailored fit. On the teenage kick scooter, you’ll stay safe and well. The heat-treated brake will ensure you come to a speedy, secure stop when you need it. The premium kick scooter’s hi-rebound wheels are tear-resistant. Don’t worry about ruining a tire on your joyride. As you journey over rugged surfaces, the front suspension absorbs shock to provide a smooth, refreshing ride. With an easy-to-fold design, pick up and carry the premium, portable scooter when you get to where you’re going. Fold up by pressing the folding button and swiftly sling the lightweight kick scooter over your shoulder with the convenient carry strap.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!