Save up to 22% on AUXITO LED car light replacements from $32

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, AUXITO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its LED car headlight bulbs at up to 22% off. Right now you can grab the 9012/HIR2 LED Light Bulb Conversion Kit for $47.99 shipped. Normally listed for $60, this 20% discount marks a new 2022 low price. These CAN bus-ready LED light bulb replacements will be compatible with most vehicles. A 12,000 RPM fan will help ensure these lights last upwards of 50,000 hours over their lifespan. Full angle illumination helps simulate halogen bulb beam patterns.

AUXITO 9012/HIR2 LED Light Bulb features:

These 9012 led light bulbs run on DC 12V-24V, 40W and 8,000lm per bulb, 6500k white, super focused and stable light output, 500% brighter than stock 9012 bulbs, compatible with 9012 and hir2 sockets

Mini sized lamp body. These non-polarity 9012 light bulbs are sized to fit your housing perfectly and can be plugged directly into your original factory sockets, no more modification on light housing or cover

Whole aviation aluminum body and 12,000RPM turbo cooling fan provide super cooling ability, which ensures a longer lasting up to 50,000 hours

