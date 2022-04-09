Upgrade your spring wardrobe with men’s belts as low as $15 at Amazon, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, CR CHAOREN (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of boy’s and men’s belts priced as low as $15 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite is the Men’s Ratchet Belt at $15.99, which normally goes for $20. This 20% discount marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time at Amazon. This belt allows for 1/7-inch micro-adjustments to dial in the perfect fit through the ratcheting system. The belt is 3.8mm thick, making it heavy-duty enough to “withstand daily wear and tear.” On top of that, it’s 1 3/8-inch wide which makes it the perfect EDC belt. Check out Amazon for additional deals then head below for more.

You could instead opt for the Steve Madden Men’s Leather Belt for $13 on Amazon. While it doesn’t have the same ratcheting system, you’ll find that it offers the solid build quality that Steve Madden is known for. On top of that, it’s reversible, which is something that today’s lead deal can’t quite match up with.

Don’t forget that Puma is currently offering up to 40% off active wear, shoes, and move. This gets you ready for spring workouts and you’ll find that we detail all of our favorite discounts from the sale in our previous coverage as well.

CHAOREN Men’s Belt features:

CHAOREN Ratchet Belt allows for 1/7″ micro adjustments for perfect fit everywhere, higher and easier regulation for an extremely comfortable experience. Innovative removable buckle allows you to cut the nylon belt to your Ideal size.

Adopts TOP TACTICAL GRADE tight weave, 3.8mm thickness is 30% thicker than normal nylon belt, enough to withstand daily wear and tear. Heavy Duty ratchet buckle is made by zinc alloy, which can pull over 500 pounds without breaking after hundreds of tests.

Just slide the casual belt into the buckle and pull web belt through, the ratchet buckle simply automatic locks. To release the ratchet belt, gently push the lever on the side of the buckle and pull the webbing out. External sliding design make it easier and quicker.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!