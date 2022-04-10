Grab a new Kindle eBook to read from $5 and below, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering discounts on a selection of Kindle eBooks from $4.99 and below. The eBooks in this deal range from the Mystery and Thriller to the Nonfiction genres for you to choose from! Once you grab an eBook, you can begin reading it immediately. Whether it be on your computer or your mobile device, Kindle will keep track of your position within the story to get you right back into the action. Keep reading to see our top picks from today’s Kindle eBook sale.

Our top picks:

Be sure to check out all the eBooks part of this deal here. You should also check out this month’s Amazon First Reads Freebies. Prime members get an opportunity to check out brand new eBooks before they’re published, and or free! April is approaching the halfway point so be sure to take advantage of this opportunity before it’s gone. While you can read these eBooks basically anywhere, the best experience will be on a Kindle device. You can check out our review of the new Kindle Paperwhite 5 here.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!