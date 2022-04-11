CORSAIR’s K70 RGB MK.2 SE mechanical gaming keyboard falls to 2022 low at $120

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR K70 RGB MK.2 SE Mechanical RAPIDFIRE Gaming Keyboard for $119.99 shipped. Normally fetching $180, today’s deal is a match of the lowest price that we’ve tracked in the past year. CORSAIR’s keyboard features Cherry’s MX Speed mechanical switches that provide the “reliability and accuracy you demand” thanks to a 1.2mm actuation point. The entire thing is comprised of aircraft-grade silver-anodized brushed aluminum and the switches are covered with white PBT double-shot keycaps. There’s per-key dynamic RGB backlighting and full integration with CORSAIR’s iCUE software for further customization as well. Keep reading for more.

Given that you’re saving $60 with today’s lead deal, why not leverage $50 of that to pick up a matching RGB mouse pad from CORSAIR? It also ties into the iCUE software so your RGB lighting will be in sync across all your peripherals, making it a solid choice if you’re wanting something integrates well with today’s lead deal.

Don’t forget about all the gaming desktops we’re seeing on sale today. With up to $400 in savings to be had, you can choose between an all-AMD system with the Ryzen 5 5600X and RX 6600 XT or an AMD/NVIDIA monster with the Ryzen 7 5800X and RTX 3080 Ti. There’s plenty to see in our earlier coverage for giving your gaming desk a massive upgrade this spring.

CORSAIR K70 RGB MK.2 SE Mechanical Keyboard features:

The CORSAIR K70 RGB MK.2 SE is a premium mechanical gaming keyboard for those who want to stand out. Equipped with lightweight durable silver aluminum frame, CHERRY MX Speed key switches and PBT double shot keycaps, it pairs a unique style with durability and accuracy you demand. Powerful CORSAIR iCUE software enables sophisticated macro programming, vivid dynamic multicolor illumination and full system lighting synchronization.

