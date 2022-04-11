Save $453 on LG’s i7 Evo-powerd gram 17 laptop at a new low of $1,397 on Amazon

Amazon is offering the LG gram 17 Laptop with i7/16GB/1TB for $1,396.99 shipped. Normally $1,850, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. You’ll find that this laptop features a 17-inch 2560×1600 IPS display that has a 99% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, which is perfect for on-the-go content creation. It’s powered by an 11th Generation Evo i7 processor with Intel’s Xe graphics and 16GB of 4266MHz LPDDR4X RAM. On top of that, there’s a 1TB PCIe M.2 NVMe solid-state drive, dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, HDMI, microSD, and more. Keep reading for additional information.

If you’re after a system that’ll both game and handle content creation at the same time while on-the-go, then consider picking up the ASUS TUF Dash 15 instead of today’s lead deal. It comes in at $1,300 on Amazon and delivers an RTX 3060 graphics card on top of the 12th generation i7 processor for ample power on-the-go. While the IPS display doesn’t claim to cover 99% of the DCI-P3 color spectrum, it is 144Hz, which might better suit gamers over video editors.

Don’t forget to pick up a Fire tablet while Amazon is discounting them by up to 50%. These are great for reading while away from home, watching YouTube, or even keeping the kids entertained while on a road trip. With prices starting at $40, you’ll find that these tablets are a great pair with your new laptop.

LG gram 17 features:

Deliver necessary portability with uncompromising features on the LG gram 17Z95P. It has a huge 17-Inch WQXGA (2560×1600) IPS display while still slim and light enough to take anywhere. At under three pounds and delivering near all day battery life this LG gram is great to carry around for a long day of work. The 17Z95P also impresses with an Intel 11th Generation i7- 1195G7 CPU on the certified Intel Evo Platform with Iris Xe Graphics 16GB RAM a 1TB NVMe SSD and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity.

