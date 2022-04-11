Take your golf game to the next level with this mini simulator, now $299 (Reg. $399)

To become a great golfer, you need to hit a lot of balls and get the right coaching. When you can’t get down to the range, the TruGolf Mini Golf Simulator lets you hone your swing at home or even in the office. You can get this cutting-edge device today for only $299 (Reg. $399) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Small details can make a big impact on your golf game. The angle of your swing can be the difference between hitting the fairway and hooking your ball into the weeds.

The TruGolf Mini simulator helps you perfect your swing almost anywhere. It’s small enough to pack in your bag, and it feels like playing a real club — it even clicks as you strike the ball.

Taking the place of a club in your hands, this compact device is packed full of sensors that collect loads of data. This information feeds through to the supplied E6 CONNECT software, which then provides real-time insights on your technique. That includes face angle, angle of attack, swing tempo, and swing path.

Available on iOS and PC, the software also lets you hit balls on a virtual range, play 97 virtual courses, and challenge yourself with fun mini games. For a better view of the action, you can even hook up your phone or computer to a TV.

In their review of TruGolf Mini, the experts at Swing Sense said: “Based on our testing, [it] really packs a ton of fun and golf education for the entire family.”

Order now for just $299 to get TruGolf Mini at $100 off the MSRP, with the E6 Software included!

