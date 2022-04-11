Zenni Spring Fling sale takes 30% off prescription sunglasses, frames, and other styles

Zenni, a favorite around 9to5Toys when it comes to offering affordable eyewear, has now launched its 30% off Spring Fling sale. You’ll need to apply code SPRINGFLING22 at checkout in order to lock in the savings. Shipping is free in orders over $50. Throughout the sale you’ll be able to save on a selection of sunglasses to prepare you for spring including prescription styles and more at $7 or less. That’s alongside the brand’s signature prescription glasses and other ways to score a new pair of frames without shelling out Warby Parker levels of cash. In our previous Tested with 9to5Toys review, we took a look at the experience and just how affordable is. Which of course is made even better by the spring sale. Head below for more.

Included in the Zenni Spring Fling sale, you’ll not only find a collection of different styles but also a variety of lens types. Ranging from standard sunglasses with UV protection to prescription pairs and readers, there is also the option of applying anti-scratch coating and more. Just remember to use the aforementioned code in order to lock-in the 30% discount on everything right here.

If you’re looking for some other ways to accessorize your wardrobe for spring, our fashion guide is packed with some other saves to have you covered. While Nike’s spring sale is still packed with deals up for the taking, Lululemon’s We Made Too Much sale just recently went live and should give you some additional ways to get ready for warm weather workouts.

Terms and conditions:

Get 30% off lenses & coatings on orders placed at zennioptical.com (US Site Only). Offer valid only on orders placed from April 4, 2022 12:00:01 a.m. PT to 11:59:59 p.m. PT on April 17, 2022. To receive this discount, you must enter code SPRINGFLING22 in your Shopping Cart. Does not apply to Standard AR coating. Discount applies to merchandise only and does not apply to taxes, fees, or shipping.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!