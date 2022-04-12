Rare limited deal hits Arturia’s KeyLab 88-Key Controller at $320.50 (Reg. $379), more from $59

Liquid Audio (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering the Arturia KeyLab 88 Essential 88-Key MIDI Controller for $320.45 shipped. Originally over $400 and currently going for $379 at Sweetwater, this is among the lowest prices we have ever tracked on this model and the best total we have seen on Amazon. This is an Amazon Lightning deal that will only last for another 8 hours at most, so jump in while the rare price drop is live. Arturia makes some of the best MIDI controllers, among brands like AKAI (also on sale below), and this one delivers 88 full-size keys to your content creation studio alongside over 6,000 bundled in software sounds and more. Alongside compatibility with just about any DAW, it also sports a series of programmable faders and knobs so you can create your own bespoke control station no matter which ecosystem you’re working in. Head below for more details and additional controller deals.

More MIDI keyboard controller deals:

In case you missed it, last month AKAI refreshed its popular MPK Mini lineup with the new Play MK3. The latest delivers an OLED display as well as enhanced speakers and more. Get a closer look and a full break down of the new feature set in our launch coverage.

Arturia’s KeyLab Essential 88 features:

Unleash your creativity with Arturia’s KeyLab Essential 88, an affordable and lightweight MIDI controller packed with enough features to serve as the command center for your digital production environment. KeyLab Essential 88 serves up a host of knobs, faders, and pads to interact with your virtual synths, and it is built to seamlessly integrate with your favorite DAW and control standard transport functions, such as track jogging, loop, play, record, and punch-in.

