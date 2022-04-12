ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3 sports a 12-inch touchscreen at $280 (Save $50)

Amazon is offering the ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3 12-inch touchscreen with a MediaTek processor, 4GB of memory, and 32GB of storage for $279.99 shipped. Normally listed for $330, this 15% discount brings this Chromebook back down to its 2022 low price we’ve tracked. The octa-core MediaTek 8183 processor powers this Chromebook with 4GB of system memory. Chrome OS, which this device runs, is designed to be efficient and protect the user from viruses. A 360-degree hinge allows you to use the device like a tablet or a normal laptop. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more.

Right now you can save some cash by going with the HP Chromebook 11-inch for $149. You will find that this device features many similar specifications to the ASUS CM3. They both use the MediaTek 8183 processor with 4GB of memory. You will also get the same 32GB of eMMC storage. The screen is slightly smaller but is still a touchscreen. The 360-degree hinge on the CM3 is not present on the HP Chromebook as well. Otherwise, the two devices are practically the same. This is fairly normal for Chromebooks, however.

Be sure to check out the ASUS C403 Chromebook at its new low of $172. This one runs an Intel Celeron N3350 processor with 4GB of memory and 32GB of eMMC storage. You can also save on Fire tablets starting at $40. The standout deal here is the Fire HD 10 tablet at $100 which features an octa-core processor with 12-hour battery life. The latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro 512GB can be had for $1,250. The price will automatically drop at checkout and this price marks a new 2022 low.

ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3 features:

The slim, light ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3 offers a 12” 3:2 display, 360° hinge and ASUS Pen (USI) support for the ultimate versatility to work, study or play. The ultra-portable design and long-lasting battery life are tailored to an on-the-go lifestyle. With vast storage and a rich library of apps, ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3 opens up a whole new world of freedom!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!