Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Hyperforma, Danganronpa 2, more

It’s time for Tuesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. This morning also saw Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini return to the Amazon all-time low of $570 alongside this notable promotion on Apple gift cards at Amazon. But for now it’s all about the apps including highlights like Hyperforma, Danganronpa 2, Youtubers Life, Cubasis 3, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: 13’s: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Moth and Beetle: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma Premium: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair: $8 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Hav: $8 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: Youtubers Life: Gaming Channel: $3 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 3: $32 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: Textilus Pro Word Processor: $2 (Reg. $6)

Unclutter for Mac now starting at $10 with 100% of profits going directly to Ukrainian charities

Today’s best game deals: Halo Infinite $20, Mario Odyssey $40, Aliens Fireteam $20, more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: dB meter – noise measure: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pre K Preschool Learning Games: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Crazy Caps HD: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Incredibox: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cultist Simulator: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: ICEY: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Basketball Club Story: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Plus: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Notes Writer Pro – Sync &Share: $6 (Reg. $10)

Mac: New Oxford American Dictionary: $6 (Reg. $10)

More on Hyperforma:

The civilization of the past vanishes, leaving behind only the Ancient Network. 256 years later, an anonymous explorer descends into its cold depths. Venture into a journey through the endless empty cyberspace, inspired by the works of William Gibson, Dan Simmons and Peter Watts. Immerse into the Ancient Network and uncover the secrets of the vanished civilization. Communicate with the Titanic Interfaces and hack their secured Forms. Secrets hidden in the Network are waiting for you.

