Greenworks 14-inch 40V Cordless Lawn Mower with battery/charger drops to $180.50 (2022 low)

Alongside the ongoing spring Black Friday sale, Amazon is now offering the 14-inch Greenworks 40V Cordless Lawn Mower bundle for $180.62 shipped. Regularly $249, this is over $68 off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since last September when it was down at $178. Including both a charger and a 4Ah battery, this is another notable opportunity to rid your setup of gas and oil before you have to start mowing the grass on a regular basis this year. It can run for up to 45 minutes on a single charge cord-free with five height positions to meet your lawn’s needs as well as a 2-in-1 rear bagging and mulching feature and a fold-up design for easy storage. More details below.

If you think you can make do with a corded model, this Greenworks 10 Amp 16-inch option goes for even less at Amazon. There’s no denying the convenience of a tether-free solution when it comes to mobility and general ease of use, but this one will save you nearly another $50 at $133 shipped on Amazon right now.

But as we mentioned above, Greenworks is running its own spring Black Friday sale right now featuring some of its higher-end mowers, leaf blowers, pressure washers, string trimmers, and more to help with the yard duties this year. You can browse through all of the deals in our previous roundup with up to 54% in savings to be had.

Greenworks 40V Cordless Lawn Mower features:

Your purchase includes One GreenWorks 14-Inch Cordless Lawn Mower | One 4.0 AH Battery and Charger

Product dimensions – 50.4” L x 15.8” W x 40.47” H | Weight – 33 lbs. | Run time – Up to 45 minutes (greatly depends on the condition of the grass)

Easy assembly required | Deck Material – Plastic | Handle height is not adjustable | Cutting blade type – Single, metal

Single lever 5-position height adjustment offers cutting height range from 1-1/4 inch to 3-3/8-inch for the best cut in all environments

2-in-1 feature offers rear bagging and mulching capability for multiple use | 14” deck is versatile and light weight | Up to 34% of U.S. homes only need one charge to get the job done

