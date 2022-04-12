Hover-1 Highlander Pro Electric Scooter now $100 off just in time for spring

Amazon now offers the Hover-1 Highlander Pro Electric Scooter for $499.99 shipped. Normally fetching $600, today’s offer is delivering one of the best prices yet at $100 off. While we have seen it sell for less once at another retailer earlier in the year, that was back in February at $20 less. Hover-1’s higher-end Highlander Pro electric scooter arrives with a folding design that is centered around a 350W brushless motor that allows it to travel at upwards of 18 MPH. Its internal battery can handle 18-mile ranges and pairs with other notable features like 10-inch wheels, an integrated LCD display, and illuminated brake lights. Head below for more.

As far as more affordable EVs go, the Hover-1 Journey Electric Scooter is worth considering if you’re looking for something a little less commuter-friendly. This model can only hit 14MPH top speeds and drops the range down to 16 miles, but will handle cruising around on an electric-powered ride in much the same capacity. Not to mention, the $350 starting price makes for a more affordable option, too.

Elsewhere in our Green Deals guide, today saw a series of WORX electric yard tools go on sale from $45 just in time for spring. That’s alongside a rare discount on Goal Zero’s new Yeti 1000 Core. Arriving at the Amazon all-time low, this portable power station is now $100 off with a litany of ports to fuel your camping or tailgating setup.

Hover-1 Highlander Pro Electric Scooter features:

Ride in style with the Hover-1 Highlander Pro Electric Scooter. Features a 350W brushless motor with plenty of torque to easily get up inclines of up to 10 degrees. 10″ wheels offer a smooth and comfortable ride. With a 18-mile range, and an exciting 18 MPH top speed, the Highlander Pro Electric Scooter is thrilling to ride. At 32 lbs. and a one-step folding system, it is easy to lift & carry and able to fit in most car trunks.

