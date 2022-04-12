Brand-new Samsung Freestyle Portable Smart projector on sale for the first time at $50 off

Amazon is now offering the just-launched Samsung Freestyle Portable Smart Bluetooth Projector for $850 shipped. This is a $50 discount from its normal $900 going rate at Best Buy and not only marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, but also the first discount that we’ve seen. If you’re wanting to take the big screen on-the-go this spring or summer, then the Samsung Freestyle is the perfect projector for the job. Once you find the angle you want, it’ll automatically adjust the image for the perfect picture with auto leveling, focus, and keystone technology built-in. You can either plug-in with an HDMI source or stream with Wi-Fi depending on what’s required for your application. The screen itself can range from 30 to 100 inches, and it’s even compatible with external batteries so you can use the Samsung Freestyle anywhere. On top of that, at home, it supports Bixby, Alexa, and Assistant for voice control, making it quite versatile. Keep reading for more.

Of course the Anker Nebula Mars II Pro portable projector would be a great alternative for far less. Coming in at $500 once you clip the on-page coupon, the Mars II Pro packs a built-in battery and similar smarts to the Samsung model above. While it won’t automatically make all the necessary adjustments for you, it’s easy enough to dial in the focus, keystone, and level of the Mars II Pro.

Speaking of heading on the road, consider picking up UGREEN’s budget-focused 24W USB-C/A car charger is a great way to stay powered while traveling. It has a compact form-factor which ensures that you have plenty of ways to charge while out traveling this spring or summer. It’s available for just $9 right now, making today a great time to pick one up.

Samsung Freestyle Portable Projector features:

Place it, tilt it and watch it wherever—this versatile smart theater-to-go makes it simple; With a cradle stand that rotates almost 180 degrees, position your image where you want from floor to ceiling; The Freestyle gives you the flexibility to watch your way Hear the 360-degree audio that fills the room from this small but mighty smart theater; You’ll find yourself carried away by the high quality sound that resonates from the speaker and bass enhancers

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!