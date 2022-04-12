Table tennis with a twist: Save 25% on the Franklin Sports Spyder Pong set at $105

Amazon is offering the Franklin Sports Spyder Pong Table Tennis/Volleyball set for $104.99 shipped. Dropping from $140, this 25% discount makes the new 2022 low price we’ve seen. This set comes with the Spyder Pong table, two Spyder Pong balls, paddles, and an air pump. The two included balls allow you to play both table tennis and volleyball. The table is designed to be set up within minutes so as to not get in the way between you and your game. You can play these games indoors or outdoors as well. Unlike other table tennis setups, this one adds a “high tension twist” to the game by using a net table that causes the ball to bounce.

Of course, there will be concerns about losing the balls. Franklin Sports has you covered with the Spyder Pong Ball Replacement Pack for $14. This pack will net you two additional 2-inch foam balls and one 4.5-inch foam ball. Plus, you’ll get a new air pump with a needle. The base set mentioned above comes with these already, minus one 2-inch ball, so it would be worthwhile grabbing this pack to go with your base set to be prepared.

Franklin Sports Spyder Pong Table Tennis/Volleyball set features:

This game is designed to play indoors and outdoors so you can take it on the go to the beach, the backyard, or anywhere the fun takes you!

This net is secured with self stick straps and sized perfectly to maintain a high-tension surface for consistent, reliable bounces

The Spyder Pong table is designed to assemble in minutes with no tools necessary! Simply assemble the frame and apply the quick-attach net to play!

This set comes with (1) Spyder Pong table, (2) table tennis paddles, (1) small foam spyder ball for paddle play, and (1) large spyder ball for hand play. This set also comes with (1) inflation pump with needle

