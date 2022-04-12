Save $210 on Microsoft’s entry-level 120Hz Surface Pro 8 at its second-best price of $889

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 i5/8GB/128GB for $889 shipped. Down from a $1,099 list price and $936 sale at Best Buy right now, today’s deal marks the second-lowest that we’ve seen all-time. Microsoft’s latest Surface Pro 8 features Intel’s Evo platform which is said to deliver “performance, graphics, and battery life” in a thin and light computer. You’ll find a 13-inch 120Hz PixelSense touchscreen in tow as well, which makes this the perfect on-the-go workstation. On top of that, it features up to 16 hours of usage on a single charge, making it a great choice when traveling and away from your desk as well. Check out our announcement coverage for even more detail and then head below for more.

Given the fact that you’re saving $210 from its normal list price, there are a few accessories we’d recommend picking up. The most useful accessory is the official Microsoft Surface Pro Signature Keyboard, which can be picked up for $180 at Amazon. This keyboard has a built-in trackpad and essentially transforms the Surface Pro 8 into a full-on laptop. In addition to the keyboard, we recommend checking out the Surface Slim Pen 2 which costs $123 at Amazon. The Slim Pen 2 allows you to both design and draw with ease, thanks to its 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

Don’t forget to check out the sale that we found on the ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3. Coming in at $280 right now, you’ll find that it delivers a 12 inch touchscreen display, which makes it great for using as both a tablet or laptop. This is also $50 off its normal going rate, making now a great time to pick up this low-cost laptop.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 features:

Unlock more possibilities than ever with the Pro designed for a Pro like you. The first consumer laptop-to-tablet PC based on the Intel® Evo™ platform and designed to light up the best of Windows 11, Surface Pro 8 combines the power of a laptop with the flexibility of a tablet, and every angle in between, with the iconic Kickstand and detachable Keyboard* with built-in Slim Pen storage and charging.** Do great things with a larger 13” touchscreen, faster connections with Thunderbolt™ 4 ports, and extra speed when you need it.

