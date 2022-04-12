Thrustmaster T248 Racing Wheel with magnetic pedals hits new low at $300 (Reg. up to $400)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps GamesThrustmaster
Reg. $370+ $300

Amazon is now offering the Thrustmaster T248 Gaming Racing Wheel and Magnetic Pedals for PS4, PS5, and PC at $299.99 shipped. Regularly $400, it more regularly sells for $370 on Amazon where it is now $70 off for a new all-time low and seeing one of the first notable price drops. This one is also matched at GameStop alongside the Xbox version where it is normally $400. Suited for “all racing game styles,” the wheel features a front-facing leather treatment alongside 25 action buttons including a pair dual-position encoders and an “interactive race dashboard” with an onboard wheel display. You’ll also find three levels of on-the-fly force feedback level adjustment that is “compatible with all games” joining the included magnetic pedal set with 4-spring configurations. More details below. 

While not quite as high-end a solution, you can save some cash with the Thrustmaster TMX Force Feedback Racing Wheel. It comes in at $230 shipped on Amazon, saving you an additional $70 over today’s lead deal, and delivering a similar setup just without the more premium feature set and wheel-mounted display unit. 

Then go check out Turtle Beach’s new Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX wireless Xbox headset. It boasts 40 hours of battery life with a 150-minute quick charge alongside a “lag-free” wireless USB receiver and Bluetooth for compatibility with a multitude of consoles and gaming rigs. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look. 

Thrustmaster T248 Gaming Racing Wheel features:

  • Premium design with leather wrapping on the outer-facing portion of the wheel
  • Up to 25 action buttons including 2 dual-position encoders
  • Interactive race dashboard with more than 20 different displays on the wheel’s screen
  • On-the-fly Force Feedback level adjustment: 3 Force Feedback curves (presets included)
  • Next-gen HYBRID DRIVE system: 70% more power than other Thrustmaster hybrid racing wheels (T150 series)

