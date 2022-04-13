BLACK+DECKER’s 20V MAX cordless tiller makes starting your garden easy at $54 (2022 low)

Amazon is offering the BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Cordless Tiller Tool Only for $54 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $67, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve tracked in over a year. This tiller/cultivator is designed to help prep your garden for planting this spring. It can cultivate up to 325-square feet on a single charge and the dual tines are counter-oscillating to “easily break up soil and keep weeds from tangling.” It’s compatible with BLACK+DECKER’s POWERCONNECT battery system and works with your batteries from the brand, making it quite versatile overall. Keep reading for more.

Honestly, for an electric tiller, today’s deal is about as good as it gets. You’ll find that even corded alternatives from Earthwise and Sun Joe cost over $100, and up to $150. There’s a smaller Sun Joe model for $76, but that’s really the closest comparison. However, you’ll find that Fiskars has a manual rotary cultivator available on Amazon for $42.50, though that’ll require a lot more work to achieve a similar result to today’s lead deal.

BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Tiller features:

Ideal for cultivating garden and landscape beds, weeding, aerating, and prepping dry and dead areas of your lawn before seeding and planting.

Cultivate up to 325 sq. ft. on one charge.

Powerful transmission and counter-oscillating tines easily break up soil and keep weeds from tangling.

