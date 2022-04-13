Cozy up with the California Design Den 100% cotton thermal blanket at new low of $30

California Design Den (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 100% Cotton Thermal Blanket for $29.99 shipped. Normally listed for $53, this 43% discount marks a new all-time low we’ve seen on Amazon. This deal can be had in the Navy or Dark Gray colors. Designed to keep you comfortable through every season, this thermal blanket measures 90×90-inches and can easily cover and Queen- or Full-size bed. According to California Design Den, this thermal blanket is “durable and produced ethically meeting the highest standards.” If you’ve been looking for a new blanket, this may be the one for you.

It is not common to get a decently sized cotton blanket for $30 or less. Right now you can get the Utopia Cotton Queen Blanket for $30. This one also measures 90×90-inches and is woven with 100% cotton. You will find that the patterning on the California Design Den blanket does differ from the design on this Utopia blanket. Thermal blankets create a layer of warmth between the inside of the blanket and you to keep you warm through those cold nights. Save a few bucks by going with the CasaTouch 100% Cotton Thermal Blanket for $19 with the on-page coupon clipped.

Be sure to stop by our home goods hub for all the latest deals on kitchen appliances, furniture, and more! When you’re cozied up on those colder nights for a good movie, don’t let your TV’s built-in speaker lessen your enjoyment. Check out this deal on the Polk Audio MangiFi 2 Soundbar and Wireless Subwoofer at $300. This is within $1 of the all-time low price we’ve tracked and nets you a soundbar with an integrated Chromecast. Take a look at the Chefman 2-Speed Electric Juicer at $67.50 before you head out.

California Design Den 100% Cotton Thermal Blanket features:

This light blanket is made for your health and planet. Our 100% cotton blanket is durable and produced ethically meeting the highest standards. Certified STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX®. Each thermal blanket washes beautifully & stays soft. The super-soft nature of the cotton blanket only has lint in the initial wash and maintains its fluffiness and softness, wash after wash.

Wrap yourself in a comfortable cocoon with this 100% cotton blanket. Pure natural cotton lasts and makes this Navy queen blanket breathable & softer than synthetic blankets.

Made with high-quality long-staple combed cotton for a natural luster. With its herringbone pattern, it will elevate your space. Unlike some thermal blankets, ours won’t pill or fade. At 90″ W x 90 L”, it’s perfect for any Queen / Full size bed.

