Homemade juice awaits as Chefman’s 2-Speed Electric model hits new Amazon low at $67.50

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsChefman
Reg. $80 $67.50

Amazon is now offering the Chefman 2-Speed Electric Juicer for $67.40 shipped. Regularly $80, this is $12.50 under the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low on the now even more affordable home juicing solution. Juicers can be quite expensive – even the relatively affordable Ninja model goes for $130 – so it is always nice to see a notable option from a trusted brand drop below the $70 range. Featuring a 700-watt motor, dual speed control, and an “extra-wide” feeding tube, this model will have you making homemade juices all year round and is a notable option for cocktails this summer as well. It ships with a foam separator as well as a 1-quart juice pitcher and a cleaning brush. More details below. 

If you and your fruity drink needs can make a blender work, take a look at the 11-piece Magic Bullet for $40 instead. While there’s no actual juicing action here, it will help to whip up your smoothies, protein shakes, and iced-drinks much the same otherwise, and for less cash. 

We also have some great deals running on air fryers and multi-cookers right now. Starting from $40, today saw a few new options land inside of our ongoing roundup of models from Ninja and Instant brand, among others. Take a look for yourself right here

Then go head over to our home goods guide for more offers on household essentials, cooking gear, accessories, lighting, and more.

Chefman 2-Speed Electric Juicer features:

  • HEALTHY & HOMEMADE JUICE: Juice your favorite fruits, fresh greens, and hearty vegetables for nutritious beverages. The extra-wide feeding tube and stainless steel blade make it easy to juice whole pieces of produce.
  • CONVENIENT CONTROL: The 2-speed control switch and powerful 700-watt motor allow you to juice your way. Whether you’re juicing produce for a gym pick-me-up or using it for savory soups and sauces, the Pro Juicer can do the heavy lifting.
  • EASY-TO-CLEAN: The detachable juice pitcher and dishwasher-safe parts allow for a quick cleanup. The stainless steel and black surface wipes down easily after use and displays beautifully on your countertop.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Chefman

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Dash kitchenware from $10: Juicer, waffle maker, mixers...
Hover-1 Highlander Pro Electric Scooter now $100 off ju...
Segway’s dirt e-bike sees first sale of the year to $...
9to5Toys Daily: April 13, 2022 – Level Bolt $140, Mot...
Razer’s LE Xbox Boba Fett Wireless Controller and...
BLACK+DECKER’s 20V MAX cordless tiller makes star...
Score a year or extend your GQ magazine sub at $4.50 sh...
Apple’s latest $10 iTunes movie sale has recent r...
Load more...
Show More Comments