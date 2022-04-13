Homemade juice awaits as Chefman’s 2-Speed Electric model hits new Amazon low at $67.50

Amazon is now offering the Chefman 2-Speed Electric Juicer for $67.40 shipped. Regularly $80, this is $12.50 under the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low on the now even more affordable home juicing solution. Juicers can be quite expensive – even the relatively affordable Ninja model goes for $130 – so it is always nice to see a notable option from a trusted brand drop below the $70 range. Featuring a 700-watt motor, dual speed control, and an “extra-wide” feeding tube, this model will have you making homemade juices all year round and is a notable option for cocktails this summer as well. It ships with a foam separator as well as a 1-quart juice pitcher and a cleaning brush. More details below.

If you and your fruity drink needs can make a blender work, take a look at the 11-piece Magic Bullet for $40 instead. While there’s no actual juicing action here, it will help to whip up your smoothies, protein shakes, and iced-drinks much the same otherwise, and for less cash.

We also have some great deals running on air fryers and multi-cookers right now. Starting from $40, today saw a few new options land inside of our ongoing roundup of models from Ninja and Instant brand, among others. Take a look for yourself right here.

Then go head over to our home goods guide for more offers on household essentials, cooking gear, accessories, lighting, and more.

Chefman 2-Speed Electric Juicer features:

HEALTHY & HOMEMADE JUICE: Juice your favorite fruits, fresh greens, and hearty vegetables for nutritious beverages. The extra-wide feeding tube and stainless steel blade make it easy to juice whole pieces of produce.

CONVENIENT CONTROL: The 2-speed control switch and powerful 700-watt motor allow you to juice your way. Whether you’re juicing produce for a gym pick-me-up or using it for savory soups and sauces, the Pro Juicer can do the heavy lifting.

EASY-TO-CLEAN: The detachable juice pitcher and dishwasher-safe parts allow for a quick cleanup. The stainless steel and black surface wipes down easily after use and displays beautifully on your countertop.

