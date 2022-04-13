Last-minute Easter Paw Patrol gifts start from $4 in today’s Amazon Gold Box (Up to 73% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 73% off a range of Paw Patrol toy sets for the kids. Everything ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 with deals starting from just $4. One standout is the Paw Patrol True Metal Adventure City Play Mat Set for $21.99 Prime shipped. Regularly $40 and lately fetching as much as $45, this is up to 51% off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since a brief one-day offer at $20 for the holidays last year. Measuring 11.5 by 11.5 inches this printed mat can unfold anywhere to transform the floor into an imaginative play space. It also includes two exclusive toy cars featuring 1:55 scale True Metal toy vehicles of Marshall and Mayor Humdinger as well as additional accessories and a sticker sheet. Head below for more deals and details.

Browse through he rest of today’s Paw Patrol Gold Box sale right here. The deals start from $4 Prime shipped and include a little bit of something for any miniature Paw Patrol fan in your life. If you’re still looking for a last-minute Easter gift, this is great way top secure one with free 2-day shipping.

On the more high-tech side of things for the kids, Amazon’s latest spring sale event features deep price drops on its Fire tablet lineup as well as kids’ models with 2-year worry-free guarantees, an included case, and all of the parental controls you’ll need. Take a closer look at the offers right here alongside the Echo Dot kids models on sale from $40.

Paw Patrol True Metal City Play Mat Set features:

PAW PATROL TRUE METAL PLAY MAT: Set up the mat in the playroom, bedroom or any room for exciting True Metal vehicles play! The mat features a printed map of Adventure City and measures 11.5in. x 11.5in.

TRANSFORMS TO TOY STORAGE BOX: The Adventure City mat folds up into a toy box! Close it up and store the included vehicles and accessories, and other True Metal vehicles from your collection inside!

MOVIE-THEMED ACCESSORIES: 2 included play pieces add to your storytelling play. Roll Marshall over the City Hall ramp and knock down the flames! Then, burst through the obedience school’s wall!

2 EXCLUSIVE TOY CARS: The mat includes exclusive Marshall and Mayor Humdinger 1:55 scale True Metal toy vehicles you won’t find anywhere else! This set of toys for kids is perfect for ages 3 and up.

