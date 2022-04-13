Bring Springfield to the game room with The Simpsons Arcade1Up cabs up to $130 off, more

Walmart is now offering the Arcade1Up The Simpsons 4-player cabinet for $399 shipped. Regularly $529, this is $130 off the going rate and matching the lowest price we have tracked. You’ll also find this one with the matching riser and stool at $499.99 shipped via GameStop, down from the regular $600 or more. It released last summer as a retro-style remake of the classic Simpsons cabinet. The 4-player action is complemented by a 17-inch LCD screen, “real-feel” arcade controls and backlit marquee art to decorate the game room. It includes the classic Simpsons arcade game from the 90’s as well as Simpsons Bowling when you want to switch it up. You can get a full breakdown in our launch coverage and head below for more deals.

More on going Arcade1Up deals:

Or skip the arcade cabinets and stick to some far more affordable cloud gaming solutions. We are still tracking some great deals on Razer’s Kishi Android and iOS controller grips starting from $50 right here. Then go scope out the spring price drop on Amazon’s Luna controller that works with Windows PC, Mac, Fire TV, Fire tablet, iPhone, iPad, Chromebook, and Android devices for $50.

Arcade1Up The Simpsons 4-player cabinet features:

The Simpsons Arcade Machine includes a riser and a light-up marquee. Live Wi-Fi enabled with no monthly subscription required. Redefining family game rooms, game caves, and even home offices, Arcade1Up game cabinets have quickly become absolute must-haves for retro gaming enthusiasts and pop-culture collectors; they play great, look great, and are instant conversation pieces. Exactly how you remember it from the early ‘90s, play as Homer, Marge, Bart, and Lisa, taking on swarms of Springfield’s wide cast of characters.

