Microsoft’s latest Surface Laptop Go 256GB falls to new Amazon low at $150 off

Amazon is offering the latest Microsoft Surface Laptop Go i5/8GB/256GB for $549.99 shipped with the final price reflecting at checkout. With a retail price of $900 at Best Buy, it’s more recently gone for $700 at Amazon and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The Surface Laptop Go is quite light when it comes to portable tablets, coming in at just 2.44 pounds. This model sports an i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage as well, making it great for mobile workflows. The 12.4-inch PixelSense touchscreen display allows you to work on-the-go as well. Plus, there’s a 720p HD camera for you to take video calls when away from your desk. Check out our announcement coverage for additional details then head below for more.

With your savings from today’s lead deal, we recommend picking up the updated Microsoft Surface Dock 2 which can be purchased for $228 on Amazon. It plugs into your Surface Connector port and provides a single cable setup at your desk, bringing mice, keyboards, monitors, and even Ethernet to life all while charging your computer. However, since it supports USB-C, you could instead pick up the lower-cost 7-in-1 Anker hub for $35 on Amazon to accomplish a similar task.

For a higher-end experience, consider picking up the Surface Pro 8 that’s on sale for $889 right now. This is the second-best price that we’ve seen all-time for this model and saves $210 from its normal going rate at Amazon, making now a great time to pick up the higher-end tablet.

More on the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go:

Make the most of every day with the sleek style, performance, and all-day battery life² you need in the lightest Surface Laptop, all at an exceptional value. Ultra-light and portable profile, the apps* you use every day, premium materials, and a choice of must-have colors will make this your go-to laptop.²Up to 13 hours of battery life based on typical Surface device usage.

