8BitDo N30/SN30 gamepads bring wireless control to original NES/SNES from $25 (15% off)

As part of its Lightning deal offers, Amazon is now offering the 8BitDo N30 2.4G Wireless Gamepad for $24.98 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is a limited time offer so it’ll only available for another 10 hours or until it sells out. The SNES version is also seeing a rare Lightning offer at 15% off right now as well. 8BitDo makes some of the best retro gamepads out there and these ones don’t go on sale very often outside of Lightning offers. Typically in the $30 range via Amazon third-party sellers, they are now matching the lowest prices we have tracked this year. They are among the best ways to bring wireless gameplay action to the original NES/SNES over a 2.4G wireless adapter that connects in the classic controller port on Nintendo’s original and SNES home game systems. Boasting a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, they bring a classic NES/SNES button layout to the game room alongside some modern amenities like the turbo controls. More details below and be sure to check out our coverage of the NES Classic version as well.

If you’re looking for something from the brand you can use with your Switch console, we are also tracking a rare deal on 8BitDo’s customizable Pro 2 Wired Switch Controller. Now seeing a 15% price drop over at Amazon, now is a great time to pick one up for your setup. It delivers extra controls, customizable button mapping and a vintage-style look. Get all of the details you need right here.

For Microsoft console gamers, you’ll want to check out the recently released 8Bitdo Xbox gamepad instead. This one delivers that classic Xbox asymmetrical thumbstick layout as well as custom button mapping and trigger sensitivity. Get a full break down of the feature set in our launch coverage.

More on the 8Bitdo N30 2.4G Wireless Gamepad:

2.4G wireless retro Controller for your original NES system

Turbo function via turbo a and turbo B Buttons

Dedicated home button to access analogue NT mini home menu wirelessly

Lag Free ＆ rechargeable built-in Lithium Ion battery

Bluetooth connection is not applicable.

