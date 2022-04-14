AMD’s 12-core 24-thread Ryzen 9 5900X falls to new low of $380 shipped (Today only)

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 12-core 24-thread 4.8GHz Desktop CPU for $379.99 shipped with the code SSBRA422 at checkout. Normally $450 over the past few months, it’s on sale for $394 at Amazon right now and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. AMD’s Ryzen 9 5900X is the second-most powerful processor in the Zen3 lineup with 12 cores and 24 threads. It’s fully unlocked and ready to be overclocked, so long as you have plenty of cooling potential. On top of that, it sports full PCIe 4.0 and DDR4 support making it a solid choice for both gaming and content creation. Take a deeper dive into this processor in our announcement coverage than head below for more.

However, if you don’t need the power that the 5900X delivers, we have an alternative suggestion. Instead of just a 5900X, you could pick up the Ryzen 5 5600X paired with a MSI B550-A PRO AM4 motherboard for the same $380 you’d pay for the CPU above. However, if you already have a motherboard, the 5600X is still our recommended processor for $222 and you can find out why in our hands-on review.

Speaking of gaming at your desk, be sure to check out the AOC 144Hz 1080p IPS gaming monitor that’s on sale for $189 right now. We just spotted this deal, meaning you’ll want to check it out before the price goes back up. Normally $200 or more, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon.

AMD Ryzen 5 5900X features:

Power up your computing experience with the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 3.7 GHz 12-Core AM4 Processor, which features 12 cores and 24 threads to help quickly load and multitask demanding applications. Designed for socket AM4 motherboards using the powerful Zen 3 architecture, the 7nm 5th generation Ryzen processor offers significantly improved performance compared to its predecessor. Please note that it does not have an integrated GPU, so a dedicated graphics card is required. With a base clock speed of 3.7 GHz and a max boost clock speed of 4.8 GHz in addition to 64MB of L3 Cache, the Ryzen 9 5900X is built to deliver the power needed to smoothly handle tasks ranging from content creation to immersive gaming experiences.

