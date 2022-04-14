Immersive gaming with minimal bezels on the AOC 144Hz 1080p IPS gaming monitor for $189

Amazon is offering the AOC 27-inch 1080p 144Hz IPS Gaming Monitor for $188.92 shipped. Normally listed between $200 and $210, this up to $21 in savings marks a new all-time low we’ve seen for this gaming monitor. Featuring support for NVIDIA G-SYNC and Adaptive Sync, you will be able to experience a smooth gaming experience with no tearing. You also will get the benefit of minimal bezels for an immersive experience when using multiple monitors. The IPS panel of this display provides “vibrant images with true-to-life colors, displaying over 120% of sRGB gamut profile.” Keep reading for more.

The included monitor stand features height adjustment, pivot, swivel, and tilt. While fully featured, stands can take up a lot of desk space. You can regain some of this space by using the MOUNTUP Single Monitor Mount for $23.39 with the on-page coupon clipped. Mounting to your desk either with the c-clamp or grommet clamp, you will retain all the same adjustments as the included stand. The VESA mounting plate is designed to detach from the mount for quick installation and servicing.

Right now you can save on Spectre IPS 27-inch 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor at $210. This monitor features support for AMD FreeSync Premium and an IPS panel to provide wide viewing angles. You can also grab an ASUS ROG Strix 27-inch 270Hz Gaming Monitor for $629. G-SYNC is paired with ASUS’ Extreme Low Blur Sync technology to reduce tearing and ghosting that can occur in fast-moving scenes.

AOC 27-inch 1080p 144Hz IPS Gaming Monitor features:

The 27G2 completes your gaming experience with a beautiful IPS panel, NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible + Adaptive-Sync, and a narrow border design offering minimal bezel distraction for optimal game play. This monitor allows you to play your favorite games at a fast 144Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. Playing games while encapsulated by world class colors will make your gaming experience truly unforgettable.

