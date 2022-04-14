Audio-Technica Bluetooth die-cast stereo turntable now $51 off for today only at $199

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Firemall (99% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering the Audio-Technica AT-LP60XBT Bluetooth Stereo Turntable for $199 shipped. Regularly $250 like it currently fetches at Target, this is a solid $51 price drop and the lowest price we can find. It is also the lowest price w have tracked on this particular model via Amazon. This is a belt-drive model that supports both 33-1/3 and 45 RPM records with an anti-resonance die-cast aluminum platter. Alongside the dual stereo RCA jack output for connecting to wired speaker systems and the like, it also features Bluetooth for wireless transmission to your compatible or more portable speakers. Head below for more details.

If you can do without the Bluetooth functionality and keep it truly old school, the Audio-Technica AT-LP60X-BK Fully Automatic Belt-Drive Stereo Turntable is a notable alternative. It sells for $139 shipped on Amazon and delivers a very similar spec sheet, just without the wireless audio transmission.

We are also still tracking a notable deal on Marshall’s Acton II Bluetooth speaker. Now down at $248.50, this vintage-style speaker delivers some retro vibes with all of the modern amenities you’ll find on any Bluetooth speaker along with a white leather-like wrapping. Head over to our deal coverage for more details and a closer look at the pricing comparison.

Audio-Technica Bluetooth Stereo Turntable features:

High-fidelity audio with Bluetooth wireless technology

Connects wirelessly to speakers and other devices equipped with Bluetooth wireless technology or to wired audio systems and powered speakers via included dual RCA output cable

Compatible with aptX codec. Output Wattage 3 00

Fully automatic operation with two speeds 33-1/3 and 45 RPM

Anti-resonance die-cast aluminum platter. Power Source Type DC. Motor: DC servo-controlled

