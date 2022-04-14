Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Book of Demons, Depello, Interactive Thesaurus, more

Your Thursday collection of Mac and iOS app deals is now up for the taking courtesy of Apple’s App Stores. Today’s software lineup joins price drops on the latest 10.2-inch iPad as well as these Apple Watch Series 7 deals and everything in our Apple deal hub. As for the apps, you’ll find price drops on titles like Book of Demons: Tablet Edition, Interactive Thesaurus, Depello, Titan Quest HD, Dadi, and more. Head below for a closer look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

iOS Universal: Space Raiders RPG: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Interactive Thesaurus: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pixelizator: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest HD: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Puzzles: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Nelly Cootalot: The Fowl Fleet: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Dadi: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Magic Photo Eraser: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: LUNA The Shadow Dust: $14 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Juice Watch: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Toppl.: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: RAW Power: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Inspire Pro: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Rent Business Tycoon Game: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: ShockWave – Synth Module: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: RE-1 Tape Machine: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: VOLT Synth: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Agonizer: $10 (Reg. $20)

Mac: RAW Power: $30 (Reg. $40)

Tap & slash your way through the Archdemon’s hordes in this atmospheric paper pop-up dungeon crawler recapturing the soul of the genre with loads of intelligent humor. LASTING FUN: Procedurally Generated Dungeons, endless mode after completing the main, 8 hours long campaign! Three character classes with unique mechanics!BUILT FOR TOUCH: iOS controls re-engineered for the best touch experience! LOADS OF QUALITY CONTENT: 70+ different types of unique monsters, 80 base card types with Rare and Legendary variants; over *100 000* variants total!

