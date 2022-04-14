Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Book of Demons, Depello, Interactive Thesaurus, more

Justin Kahn -
Your Thursday collection of Mac and iOS app deals is now up for the taking courtesy of Apple’s App Stores. Today’s software lineup joins price drops on the latest 10.2-inch iPad as well as these Apple Watch Series 7 deals and everything in our Apple deal hub. As for the apps, you’ll find price drops on titles like Book of Demons: Tablet Edition, Interactive Thesaurus, Depello, Titan Quest HD, Dadi, and more. Head below for a closer look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Space Raiders RPG: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Interactive Thesaurus: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pixelizator: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest HD: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Puzzles: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Nelly Cootalot: The Fowl Fleet: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Dadi: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Magic Photo Eraser: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: LUNA The Shadow Dust: $14 (Reg. $20)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Juice Watch: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Toppl.: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: RAW Power: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Inspire Pro: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Rent Business Tycoon Game: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: ShockWave – Synth Module: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: RE-1 Tape Machine: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: VOLT Synth: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Agonizer: $10 (Reg. $20)

Mac: RAW Power: $30 (Reg. $40)

More on Book of Demons:

Tap & slash your way through the Archdemon’s hordes in this atmospheric paper pop-up dungeon crawler recapturing the soul of the genre with loads of intelligent humor. LASTING FUN: Procedurally Generated Dungeons, endless mode after completing the main, 8 hours long campaign! Three character classes with unique mechanics!BUILT FOR TOUCH: iOS controls re-engineered for the best touch experience! LOADS OF QUALITY CONTENT: 70+ different types of unique monsters, 80 base card types with Rare and Legendary variants; over *100 000* variants total!

