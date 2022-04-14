Brim’s 8-Cup steel/wood-accented French Press now matching all-time low at $12 (Reg. $20+)

Alongside a host of kitchen essentials, Woot is now offering the Brim 8-Cup French Press coffee maker for $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $25 or more at Amazon where it is currently selling for just under $20, this is $1 below our previous mention and matching the all-time low. Today’s offer is also $3 below the lowest we have ever tracked on Amazon. Standing out from the plethora of basic plastic models out there that fetch even more, this model has a stainless steel and borosilicate glass build with wood grain accents. The 8-cup capacity is complemented by the 3-part stainless steel plunger than can brew a full carafe in around 4 minutes, according to Brim. It also ships with a “premium” mesh filter and a dishwasher-safe design for simple clean-ups. More details below.

For something slightly more affordable, take a look at this 12-cup Ovente model. It sells for $11 Prime shipped on Amazon right now with a very similar setup and an even larger capacity. You’re forgoing the steel and wood grain design here in favor of a more flat black plastic treatment, but there are certainly less attractive models out there than this one.

But if you’re looking for a new single-serve machine, Instant’s Solo K-Cup and ground bean coffee maker is still matching the Amazon all-time low after going on sale this past weekend. Regularly $100, you can score it for $80 shipped with Instant’s pre-infusion cycle for “enhanced flavor extraction” in tow. Get a closer look at the feature set right here and head over to our home goods guide for more.

More on the Brim 8-Cup French Press:

Classically designed with a modern twist, the Brim 8 Cup French Press features a durable 34-ounce Borosilicate glass large capacity carafe with a 3-part stainless steel plunger and a premium mesh filter. Brew up to 8 cups of excellent coffee in just 4 minutes. With no absorption from a paper filter, pressed coffee extracts the perfect amount of aromatic oils and acids for maximum flavor. Carafe and filter lid are dishwasher safe.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!