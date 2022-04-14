Prepare for camping trips this summer with the Coleman 2-person tent at new low of $25.50

Amazon is offering the Coleman 2-person Sundome Camping Tent for $25.49 shipped. Normally listed for $35.50, this 28% discount marks a new low price that we’ve seen for this camping tent. The WeatherTec system will keep you and your partner out of the elements. Coleman also designed the Sundome tent with enhanced ventilation with large windows and ground vents to allow for air convection. Mesh pockets attached to the tent walls keep your gear organized. Slip a power cord inside the tent using the E-Port slot. Coleman boasts a 10-minute setup time for this 7×5-foot tent. Keep reading for more.

Finding a comparable-sized tent for this low of a price and from a reputable company will be challenging. There is the Wakeman 2-person Camping Tent for $21. The overall footprint of the Wakeman tent is slightly smaller than the Coleman at 6.4×4.75-feet. Two fiberglass poles are used to support the tent structure that features large windows that allow ventilation. Once you’re done camping, pack it all up into the included carrying bag.

Check out this deal on a 2-pack of Amazon Basics Bike Hanger Hooks for $12. This is a new all-time low that will allow you to declutter your garage by hanging your bikes from the wall. Take some portable power with you while you’re camping with the Jackery Explorer 500 at $477. A 518 watt-hour lithium-ion battery powers this unit and has an AC outlet, three 2.4A USB ports, and a DC car plug port. A good addition to this setup is the Jackery SolarSaga 100X solar panels to recharge the Jackery in the field for $279.

Coleman 2-person Camping Tent features:

The Coleman Sundome 2-Person Tent is designed for quick and easy setup, so you can spend more time enjoying the outdoors. Great for camping in warm weather, this backpacking tent is designed with large windows and a ground vent to help push warm air up and out to keep you comfortable. The WeatherTec system features patented welded floors and inverted seams to help ensure you stay dry if the weather turns, while the sturdy frame with Insta-Clip pole attachments stands up to 35+ mph winds. A rainfly with an integrated door awning is included to help keep rain from getting into the tent, and the durable Polyguard 2x double-thick fabric is designed to withstand the elements for reliable use season after season. This dome tent offers enough room for 1 queen-size air mattress and comes with built-in storage pockets to help keep your gear organized. An E-Port makes it easy to bring electrical power inside the tent.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!