Cooler Master’s dual-sided RGB mouse pad is great for multi-purpose setups at just $25

Woot is offering the Cooler Master Dual-Sided RGB Gaming Mouse Pad for $24.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, Amazon sells the same mouse pad for $57 right now and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. There are two different surfaces, including one that’s low-friction cloth foe speed and another that’s smooth aluminum for extra control. There are 19 LEDs around the edges of the mouse pad as well which allow for “smooth animations and transitions” of colors. Plus, it ties into Cooler Master’s software on your PC to synchronize with your other peripherals from the brand. Keep reading for more.

If you don’t mind ditching the Cooler Master namesake or tie-ins that today’s deal comes with, then opt instead for this RGB mousepad at just $20. Coming in at $5 below today’s lead deal, you’re saving a few bucks still while still scoring an RGB-enabled extra large mouse pad, which is a solid upgrade for any battlestation.

For other upgrades to your setup, don’t forget about the AOC 144Hz 1080p IPS gaming monitor that’s on sale for an Amazon low of $189 right now. On top of that, AMD’s premium 12-core 24-thread Ryzen 9 5900X is discounted to $380, which also marks the lowest that we’ve tracked.

Cooler Master RGB Mouse Pad features:

Two textured surfaces – low-friction cloth for speed, and smooth aluminum for control

Smooth RGB illumination – 19 LEDs adorn the borders with smooth animations and transitions free of glitches or bugs

Software customization – Unlimited customization of your lighting effects

Effortless synchronization – Sync up your Cooler Master peripherals and light up your PC with a beautiful rainbow of colors

