Gundam-themed ASUS Wi-Fi 6 router reaches new low of $230, more routers from $50

Amazon is currently offering a selection of ASUS Wi-Fi 6 and Gaming Routers for up to 45% off. The headline deal of this sale is the ASUS RT-AX82U AX5400 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router Gundam Edition for $229.99 shipped. Normally listed for $270, this 15% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this router. A dedicated gaming Ethernet port on the router has prioritized internet traffic to reduce lag. This router also features support for ASUS’ AiMesh technology which allows this router to communicate with other compatible ASUS routers to form a mesh network. ASUS Aura allows you to customize the lighting effects on this Gundam-styled router. Keep reading for the other ASUS routers part of this deal.

More ASUS router deals:

After checking out these ASUS router deals, be sure to stick around and take a look at this deal on an AOC 27-inch 1080p 144Hz IPS Gaming Monitor at $189. This is a new all-time low we’ve tracked and will net you a G-SYNC-compatible monitor. You can also save on the Anker PowerExtend USB 6-Outlet Pod for $15. This is also a new all-time low for this 6-outlet 3-USB port power strip with surge protection. ASUS is also launching its new Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition laptop to commemorate the 25th anniversary of its first laptop going to space, read more about it here.

RT-AX82U Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router Gundam Edition features:

Feature ASUS Aura RGB lighting effects that you can choose from a variety of lighting effects and customize lighting to align with specific modes.

Lifetime free ASUS AiProtection Pro, powered by Trend Micro, with WPA3 and advanced Parental Controls to protect your home

Enjoy ultrafast speeds up to 5400 Mbps with the latest WiFi 6 (802.11ax) and 160MHz channels

Minimize lag and latency for mobile gaming with just a tap on the ASUS Router app

Create a flexible, seamless whole-home mesh network with AiMesh-compatible routers

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!