JBL’s regularly $150 Live Free ANC Earbuds with wireless charging case now $100 off at $50

Today only, Woot is offering the JBL Live Free NC+ Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Earbuds in black for $49.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $150, most colorways are still fetching as much at Amazon with the blue set currently going for $105. Today’s offer is up to $100 off, $15 below the Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. The 6.8mm dynamic drivers featuring JBL’s signature sound are complemented by up to 21 hours of battery life with the included wireless charging case. Alongside onboard voice assistant access and call controls, these earbuds also feature active noise cancellation with TalkThru and Ambient Aware tech for when you need to let some sound come through. Head below for more details.

Anker might not be in the same category as JBL in terms of audio gear, but it certainly makes some of the best wireless earbuds that won’t break the bank. The Soundcore Life P2 Mini True Wireless Earbuds are a great example at $29.99 shipped on Amazon. Yhey deliver even longer battery life at 32 hours with the included charging case as well as 10mm drivers, USB-C charging, and more.

But if you’re looking to go for the Apple in-ears, the AirPods Pro with the MagSafe charging case are currently on sale. Down from the regular $249 price tag, you can now land a set via the official Amazon listing at $175 shipped. All of the details you’ll need are waiting in our previous deal coverage right here.

JBL Live Free NC+ Bluetooth Earbud features:

Take on the world, with style. JBL Live Free NC+ TWS earbuds deliver JBL Signature Sound with supreme comfort. Stay in the groove all day long without noise or any distractions thanks to Active Noise Cancelling, while TalkThru and Ambient Aware keep you in touch with your friends and surroundings. Up to 21 hours of battery life and in-case wireless charging gives you seamless, convenient ease of use, and Dual Connect + Sync means you can start listening immediately, with either earphone or both.

