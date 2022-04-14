Dive into VR with a rare $50 cert. refurbished Oculus Quest 2 discount at $249

The official Oculus eBay store now offers its Quest 2 128GB VR Headset in certified refurbished condition for $249 shipped. Down from the original $299 price tag that it still sells for at Amazon, this is the second-best price of the year and matching our previous mention. Oculus Quest 2 delivers an untethered virtual reality experience that doesn’t need an external PC or sensors to experience all of the immersion that VR has to offer. You’re also getting a pair of controllers that take the interactivity to a new level for diving into games like Beat Saber and more. Includes a 2-year warranty. Get a closer look in our hands-on review where we noted it was a “huge leap in the right direction for VR.” Head below for more.

Also on sale and quite well-timed to go alongside the lead deal, the Oculus Quest 2 Elite Strap bundle is now marked down via Amazon. Normally selling for $129, you can currently bring this accessory kit into your VR setup for $102.30. While the Quest 2 does include a head strap in the box, the more premium offering is ideal for those more intense gameplay sessions. It delivers an adjustable design with added padding to help things stay in place alongside a built-in battery to extend your playtime.

Then you’re also getting the official carrying case, which will help you store everything away after each of your virtual reality sessions. The new all-time low makes it a must-have add-on for the price and lets you complete the kit for far less than retail. Though if you’d prefer a more typical gaming experience, all of the best game deals are still up for grabs right here for your PS5, Xbox Series X, or Nintendo Switch.

Oculus Quest 2 features:

Oculus Quest 2 is our most advanced all-in-one VR system yet. Every detail has been engineered to make virtual worlds adapt to your movements, letting you explore awe-inspiring games and experiences with unparalleled freedom. No PC or console required. Get the most out of each moment with blazing-fast performance and next-generation graphics. Stay focused with a stunning display that features 50% more pixels than the original Quest. Or take a break from the action and grab front-row seats to live concerts, exclusive events and more.

