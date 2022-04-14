Prepare for camping and hurricanes with the Energizer rechargeable lantern at new low of $14

Amazon is currently offering the Energizer Rechargeable 1000 Lumen LED Lantern for $14 with the on-page coupon clipped. Normally listed for $28, this 50% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this lantern. Energizer designed this lantern to be the perfect companion for campers with its IPX4 water-resistant rating and built-in USB port for charging phones and such. There are three lighting modes for providing different levels of brightness plus a strobe mode for signaling for help. The cap of the lantern can be removed and hung using the base-mounted hook. If you’re not into camping, this lantern is also perfect for those in areas threatened by hurricanes to provide lighting when the power goes out.

Update 4/14 @ 2:45 PM: You can also save on the 2-pack EVEREADY Collapsible LED Camping Lantern at $8.54 with the on-page coupon clipped. Normally listed for $17, this is a new all-time low we can find. Powered by two AA batteries each, you can get up to 100 hours of battery life.

Finding comparable rechargeable lanterns for less than $14 is not an easy task. You could go with the Vont 2-pack of battery-powered lanterns for $14.38 with the on-page coupon clipped. Unlike the Energizer lantern, these are powered by three AA batteries each with a battery life of up to 90 hours. The Vont lanterns collapse down into a 4.8×3.4-inch package for storage and transportation. The IP44 rating means it can withstand the rain and environment while camping.

Right now you can save on the LG RP4G XBOOM 360 Omnidirectional Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $272. The design of this speaker resembles a lantern, and with a battery life of up to 10 hours, you can keep the party going all day. Check out this deal on an Anker Power Extend USB 6-Outlet Pod for $15. This is a new all-time low we’ve tracked for this power strip that has 6-outlets and 3-USB ports. Neatly store your bikes with this 2-pack of Amazon Basics Bike Hangar Hooks for $12. This is a return to the lowest price we’ve tracked these hooks at.

Energizer Rechargeable LED Latnern features:

This lantern features a USB port out for charging devices, making it great as an outdoor light, camping lantern or emergency light

The durable design and shatterproof lens make this LED camping lantern the perfect camping companion

Camping lantern has a brightness of up to 1150 Lumen and is IPX4 water-resistant for a durable, rechargeable lantern

The LED lantern has a removable cap and hanging hook to deliver 360-degree area lighting

