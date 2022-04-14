Save 42% on the Braun no touch infrared forehead thermometer at 2022 low of $29

Amazon is currently offering the Braun No Touch and Forehead Thermometer for $28.80 shipped. Normally listed for $50, this 42% discount marks a new 2022 low price we’ve seen for this thermometer. The on-screen positioning system will be able to guide the user to the proper distance for taking a temperature measurement. You can also use this thermometer to measure temperature directly on the forehead as well. An easy-to-read screen will display the results of the scan with the background changing from green to red depending on the temperature. This is ideal for those with little kids and infants who don’t want to wake them while sleeping.

If you want to save some cash you can go with this Touchless Forehead Thermometer for $18.99 with the on-page coupon clipped. You’ll find this thermometer works in a very similar manner to the featured thermometer here. You can change the units from Fahrenheit to Celsius easily and can hold up to 10 sets of measurements in memory. One unique feature of this thermometer is its design allows for measuring the temperature of items as well.

Track your weight and BMI using the Renpho Smart Scale for $10. This is a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this Apple HealthKit-compatible scale. It can measure up to 13 different aspects of your health such as muscle mass, BMI, and more. You can also save on the Oster XL Air Fry Oven for $140.50. This is a new all-time low we’ve tracked for this air fry oven. It has enough space for two “large pizzas, two full chickens, or three 10.5 by 13-inch baking pans.”

Braun No Touch and Forehead Thermometer features:

This Braun No Touch Forehead Thermometer allows you to take clinically accurate, reliable readings from 2 inches away, without waking a sleeping child. It can also be used as a traditional forehead thermometer.

It’s simple to use this touch free thermometer. On-screen positioning system confirms proper distance, and guidance light directs for accurate aiming. The color-coded display will glow green, yellow or red to present the temperature reading.

The color coded temperature guidance helps get readings at a glance, and understand them easily. A green display suggests a normal temperature, yellow signifies an elevated temperature and a red display indicates a high temperature.

