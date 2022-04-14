Score a 2022 low on Adobe’s subscription-free Photoshop and Premiere Elements at $90

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is offering Adobe Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements 2022 for PC and Mac on DVD for $89.99 shipped. Normally $150 at Amazon, today’s deal beats our last mention by $10, marks the lowest price that we’ve seen in 2022, and comes within $15 of the Black Friday deals we saw last year. Are you tired of monthly or annual subscriptions? Well, Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2022 are a one-time buy and require no additional spending after being purchased. You’ll get Adobe’s Sense AI technology that does the “heavy lifting” to warp photos, reframe video subjects, as well as additional features. Plus, today’s purchase comes with 87 guided edits so you can learn how to create the “perfect pet pic” and more. Take a closer look at our previous coverage to learn more then head below for additional information.

If you’re not ready to drop $45 on software, get the full version of Photoshop and Lightroom for just $10 per month. There’s no commitment here and you’ll find that after five months you’ll have paid more than today’s lead deal. However, the Creative Cloud plan comes with a more powerful version of Photoshop and also includes Lightroom, which will give you a lot more versatility overall.

Don’t forget that Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini is on sale for $129 off right now. This marks an all-time low that we’ve seen it offered for on Amazon and delivers Apple’s SoC to your desk for just $570. It’ll run much of the Adobe suite natively, with other programs functioning just fine within Rosetta 2. As someone who recently moved from an Intel MacBook to one with Apple Silicon, the speed improvement was drastic and I love how smooth it is.

Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2022 features:

Automated options do the heavy lifting so you can instantly turn photos into art, warp photos to fit any shape, reframe your video subjects, and more.

Add moving overlays or 3D camera motion to photos and save as MP4s for easy sharing on social.

Create the perfect pet pic; extend, remove, or replace photo backgrounds; add fun animated overlays to your videos; bring out details in video shadows and highlights; and more.

