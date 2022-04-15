Charge your devices and organize cables with Anker’s PowerExtend USB 5-Outlet Cubby at $60

The official Anker storefront on Amazon is offering its PowerExtend USB 5-Outlet Cubby for $59.99 shipped with the on-page coupon clipped. Normally listed for $70, this 14% discount returns this power cubby to the all-time low price we’ve seen. Featuring five AC outlet plugs and three USB Type-A ports, you will be able to organize all your chargers in one neat container. You will also be able to protect your gear with the built-in 1200-joule surge protection circuitry. Have quick access to your most used cables with the magnetic cable clips. An on/off switch located on the outside of the unit allows for quick control over the connected devices. Three cable ties help you manage inside the box as well. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash, you can make your own solution. Grab this 2-pack of GE 6-Outlet Power Strips for $11 alongside the ShellKingdom Cable Management Box for $17. For a grand total of $26 you have created your own version of the Anker PowerExtend Cubby. However, you will lose the USB Type-A ports that are integrated into the Anker unit alongside some of the protections built-in. The GE strips do have overvoltage and overheating protection with the integrated circuit breaker. The cost savings of a DIY solution may be enough to justify losing those protections, however.

Be sure to check out this deal on an Anker PowerHouse 200 Portable Power Station at $182. This is the second-lowest price we’ve tracked this year and is currently the best price we can find for this power station that features an AC outlet, two USB Type-A ports, a USB Type-C port, and a 5-22V DC output. Prepare for those summer night camping trips with the Coleman 2-person Sundome Camping Tent for $25.50. This new low price will net you a 7×5-foot tent that features a E-Port slot for running a power cable inside the tent.

Anker PowerExtend USB 5-Outlet Cubby features:

Our exclusive 7-point safety system includes fire resistance, short-circuit protection, overload protection, and more to ensure peace of mind while you power up.

Dual 1200-joule surge protectors provide double protection against electrical spikes to keep your sensitive devices safe.

Instead of having all of your plugs and cables strewn across the floor, PowerExtend USB 5-Outlet Cubby lets you discreetly hide them inside a tidy box while you power up your devices.

