Chefman’s regularly $40+ Coffee Grinder with 17 settings now down at $20 for today only, more

Today only, Woot is offering some solid deals on coffee grinders to bring some freshly ground beans to your kitchen arsenal. You can score the Chefman Coffee Grinder Electric Burr Mill for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly hovering around $40 at Amazon where it can go for as much as $52 and has never dropped below $29.50, this is the lowest price we can find. Now approaching the lowest prices out there for one of those simple spice grinder solutions, this is a full-on coffee grinder with 17 settings from coarse to “extremely fine.” It carries a 2.9-ounce hopper with the ability to grind anywhere from 2 to 12 cups at a time alongside one touch operation and a detachable design for easy cleaning. More deals and details below.

Woot is also offering some price drops on Secura and Brim models today via the pull-down menu on this listing page. While the Chefman model above is the lowest price you’ll find, the others start from $27 and include very smilier setups. At these notably low prices, it’s really just a matter of personal preference and you can get a closer look right here.

Alongside this deal on Brim’s 8-Cup steel and wood-accented French Press at just $12 Prime shipped, we are also still tracking a solid price drop on Instant’s Solo K-Cup and ground bean coffee maker. This one has made its way back down to the Amazon all-time low at $80 shipped and you can get a breakdown of the spec sheet and pricing comparison in our previous coverage.

Chefman Coffee Grinder Electric Burr Mill features:

CUSTOMIZABLE: Intelligent design features take the hassle out of grinding your own coffee, with a 110-watt motor that delivers a consistent, even grind every time! With 17 grinding options, you can customize your grind from extremely fine to coarse, 17 being the finest and 1 being the coarsest

SPACIOUS: The large hopper holds up to 2.8 ounces of coffee beans to make anywhere from 2-12 cups at a time, so you can make freshly brewed coffee for yourself or the whole family. Make sure to allow the motor to cool for about 2 minutes between brewing cycles

FULL FLAVOR: Burr mill system avoids overheating the coffee beans, so you get freshly ground coffee with full-bodied flavor and better taste, perfect for any brew process you are using such as automatic drip or French press

