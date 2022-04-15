Get ready for spring trips with leather luggage and journals: 32-inch duffel $80, more from $9

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, DHK USA (95% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a wide selection of leather luggage, journals, and more from $9 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite is the cuero 32-inch Leather Duffel Bag for $79.99. Down 20% from its normal going rate of $100, this marks a return to the lowest price that we’ve seen on Amazon. The outside is comprised of 100% genuine leather and it also features a durable canvas lining. There are big main compartments to keep your clothes and stuff neat and tidy, with two smaller front pockets for cash and other necessities and two side pockets for shoes, accessories, and more. Check out Amazon’s landing page for all the ways you can save today, and then head below for more.

We recommend using a bit of your savings to pick up this tech organizer to keep your cables, chargers, and other stuff neat and tidy while traveling. I use a similar one and it’s nice to always have my cables and chargers in a bag and ready to go. Coming in at $13 on Amazon, you’ll find two layers and areas for storing multiple things in the organizer.

Speaking of traveling, be sure to have SanDisk’s Extreme Portable 2TB USB-C SSD in your bag for additional on-the-go storage. Right now it’s seeing a 1-day price drop to $228, while it normally goes for $250. In addition to that, there’s the Belkin 15W MagSafe Kickstand Charger that’s on sale for $51, down from $60 and marking the first discount that we’ve seen.

cuero Leather Duffel Bag features:

Big main compartments for clothing /travel and sports gear etc

Two Side pockets for shoes / accessories etc. Two Front pocket for cash /mobile and huge big front pocket

Dual Adjustable shoulder Straps with Shoulder Pad and durable leather

Multi utility bag can be used as a travel bag, gym duffel bag, sports duffel bag, overnight bag, weekend cabin duffel bag, carry on duffel and weekends

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!