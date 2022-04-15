Jordan’s Favorite Friday deals: SoloCast, Quest 2, and Vizio’s latest 120Hz OLED TV

We’ve had some great deals this week on products that I’ve tried over on the 9to5Toys YouTube channel and some other ones that work well for next-gen gaming. From one of my favorite USB microphones, the HyperX SoloCast, to one of Vizio’s latest 120Hz OLED displays that’s ready for today’s next-gen consoles, here are a few of my favorite deals from the week.

HyperX SoloCast down to $39.99

First up is the HyperX SoloCast which is down to $39.99 from the usual $60. I’ve used this microphone in the majority of my video reviews over on the 9to5Toys YouTube channel for the last year and a half. The small design paired with superb sound quality makes it great for what I need in a microphone. Check out my hands-on review for more info.

I’ve also added some accessories to tweak some of its shortcomings. Putting it on a cheap boom arm and adding a universal shock mount can take it to the next level. Either way, I’ve been a big fan of the SoloCast, and if you’re in the market for a simple USB mic, at just $39.99, I don’t think you can go wrong with this one.

Refurbished Meta Quest 2 for $250

Next up is the recently rebranded Meta Quest 2 which can be picked up refurbished from eBay for $250. It’s rare that we see a discount on this wildly popular all-in-one VR headset. And this is for the now-standard storage capacity of 128GB. When I got mine, the $300 base was only 64GB. Saving $50 on this headset is a great way to keep some extra cash for games, because from my experience, there are a lot of titles you’re going to want to pick up. Or, snag a stylish charging dock to make topping off the headset and controllers’ batteries even easier.

Vizio 55-inch 120Hz OLED for $998

Lastly, we have the Vizio 55-inch 4K OLED smart TV for just $998. Down from the usual $1,200, this TV packs HDMI 2.1 and supports up to 120Hz refresh rate which makes it a perfect pairing for the Xbox Series X as well as the Playstation 5.

That will wrap it up for my favorite deals from the week. Stay locked to 9to5Toys.com over the weekend to see the latest deals that are popping up, and for more reviews, make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel.

